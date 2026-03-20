Arm Holdings Stock Surges After HSBC's Buy Upgrade To $205

Arm Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:ARM) shares are surging on Friday after HSBC upgraded the stock from Reduce to Buy rating and raised its price target to $205.

ARM Holdings stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is ARM stock up today?

HSBC analyst Frank Lee more than doubled Arm’s price target, raising it from $90 to $205.

HSBC Says Arm's AI Shift Is Being Undervalued

HSBC describes Arm's AI opportunity as "game‑changing," arguing that the company is shifting from a smartphone‑centric licensing business into a key supplier of CPU architecture for AI servers, CNBC reported.

The firm also stated that Arm “remains undervalued by the market” despite the company being “firmly in the middle” of this transition.

The Technical Details

ARM is trading 12% above its 20-day SMA and 8.2% above its 100-day SMA, signaling strong intermediate momentum even as it sits just 0.1% above its 200-day SMA (a key long-term "line in the sand"). Shares are up 16.03% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows within the $80.00 to $183.16 range.

The RSI is at 60.45, which sits in neutral territory but with a bullish tilt as it's comfortably above 50. Meanwhile, MACD is at 1.2659 versus a 0.6260 signal line, keeping a bullish configuration with a positive histogram of 0.6398.

The combination of RSI above 50 (60.45) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength improving but not in "overheated" territory.

Key Resistance : $144.00

: $144.00 Key Support: $111.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $162.60. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $205.00) (Mar. 20)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $205.00) (Mar. 20) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $145.00) (Feb. 5)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $145.00) (Feb. 5) TD Cowen: Buy (Lowers Target to $165.00) (Feb. 5)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Arm Holdings highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

Momentum : Neutral (Score: 52.09) — The stock's trend is constructive, but it's not showing runaway relative strength versus the broader market.

: Neutral (Score: 52.09) — The stock's trend is constructive, but it's not showing runaway relative strength versus the broader market. Value: Weak (Score: 3.89) — The market is pricing ARM at a steep premium, leaving less room for error if growth expectations cool.

The Verdict: Arm’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-supported but premium-valued setup. If price can reclaim and hold above the $144.00 resistance area, the chart can justify that valuation longer; if it fades, the low Value score suggests pullbacks can accelerate quickly.

ARM Price Action: ARM Holdings shares were trading 5.27% higher at $136.66 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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