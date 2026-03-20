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March 20, 2026 9:40 AM 1 min read

United States Antimony Stock Gains On Massive Revenue Beat

Revenue Surges Despite EPS Miss

United States Antimony reported a loss of 4 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 2 cent-gain. In addition, it reported revenue of $39.25 million, beating the consensus estimate of $11.90 million, and representing a 163% year-over-year increase.

Antimony revenue climbed 219% year-over-year to $35.4 million, driven by a sharp increase in average selling prices amid strong demand and constrained supply. Zeolite revenue rose 14% to $3.4 million, supported by higher sales volume and pricing.

The company highlighted $354 million in newly executed antimony contracts during 2025.

United States Antimony ended the year with a cash position of $91.3 million, compared to $18.2 million in the prior year.

"This past year represents the most significant period of growth and repositioning in our Company’s history," said CEO Gary C. Evans.

United States Antimony Stock Edges Higher

UAMY Price Action: At the time of publication, United States Antimony shares are trading 1.87% higher at $9.28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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