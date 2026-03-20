Why Is Unusual Machines Stock Sinking Friday?

Public Offering Details

Unusual Machines priced the public offering of 8,823,529 shares of common stock at $17.00 per share.

Unusual Machines said it plans to use the net proceeds to acquire additional inventory, fund working capital, and support general corporate purposes.

Technical Analysis

UMAC is trading 2.2% above its 20-day SMA and 27.7% above its 100-day SMA. This keeps the intermediate trend constructive despite the premarket pullback.

Shares are up 169.96% over 12 months, trading closer to the $23.38 high than the $4.45 low.

RSI is at 55.89, remaining in neutral territory after previously entering overbought levels on March 11, 2026. MACD remains bullish, with the MACD line at 1.6490 above the signal line at 1.3417. The positive histogram reading of 0.3073 indicates continued upward momentum in the trend.

The combination of neutral-to-firm RSI (55.89) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $20.00

: $20.00 Key Support: $13.50

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Unusual Machines, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.01) — The stock is screening as a momentum leader, which can attract dip-buyers but also amplify volatility around dilution headlines.

The Verdict: Unusual Machines’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price action strength still dominating the profile. With the stock reacting to an equity raise in premarket, traders will likely watch whether momentum support holds as the market digests the new supply of shares.

Top ETF Exposure

REX Drone ETF (NASDAQ:DRNZ): 4.07% Weight

(NASDAQ:DRNZ): 4.07% Weight State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 1.80% Weight

Significance: Because UMAC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the ETFs.

UMAC Price Action: Unusual Machines shares were down 9.95% at $16.75 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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