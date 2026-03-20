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Firefly Aerospace rocket take-off
March 20, 2026 8:46 AM 1 min read

Firefly Shares Climb After Q4 Double Beat

Q4 Beat On EPS And Revenue

Firefly reported adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 47 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $57.67 million, beating the consensus estimate of $52.35 million.

The company ended the quarter with $792.97 million in cash and cash equivalents, along with approximately $100 million in short-term investments.

During the quarter, Firefly highlighted progress across key programs, including an eight-figure contract win for space control software, advancement of its Elytra spacecraft and continued development of its Blue Ghost lunar missions.

"2025 was a transformative year in Firefly’s history, as we more than doubled our annual revenue while executing across multiple launch, spacecraft, and ground programs," said CEO Jason Kim.

Firefly Shares Rise

FLY Price Action: At the time of publication, Firefly shares are trading 6.75% higher at $24.51, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Courtesy of Firefly Aerospace

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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