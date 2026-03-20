What's Going On With SUNation Energy Stock Friday?

SUNation Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE) shares pulled back in premarket trading Friday after a sharp rally in the previous session.

The stock had surged 37.5% on Thursday following the company's post-market earnings release, which showed robust revenue growth and a return to profitability driven by strong residential demand.

Revenue escalated 77% year over year to $27.2 million. Strong residential demand in New York and Hawaii led this growth. Customers accelerated activity ahead of the Section 25D sunset.

Profitability Metrics Show Significant Turnaround

The company reported a shift in earnings. Gross profit rose to $11.1 million from $5.6 million. Gross margin expanded to 40.7% from 36.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings per share reached $1.81 for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA hit $4.1 million, compared to a $1.1 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Short Interest And Future Outlook

Short interest in SUNE recently fell from 702,430 to 347,890 shares. Currently, 10.21% of the public float remains short.

Management warns seasonality impacts the first quarter. However, the company aims to enhance 2026 offerings with the Generac full-home ecosystem.

Technical Analysis

SUNE is trading 34.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 45.4% above its 100-day SMA, showing the recent rebound is still holding above key trend gauges despite Friday's premarket dip.

Shares are down 97.80% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows of 68 cents than their highs of $126.00.

The RSI is at 67.94, which sits in neutral territory. MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 0.0446 above the signal line at 0.0080.

Key Resistance : $2.00

: $2.00 Key Support: $1.50

SUNE Price Action: SUNation Energy shares were down 6.57% at $1.85 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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