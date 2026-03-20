What's Going On With SUNation Energy Stock Friday?

SUNation Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE) shares pulled back in premarket trading Friday after a sharp rally in the previous session.
The stock had surged 37.5% on Thursday following the company's post-market earnings release, which showed robust revenue growth and a return to profitability driven by strong residential demand.
Revenue escalated 77% year over year to $27.2 million. Strong residential demand in New York and Hawaii led this growth. Customers accelerated activity ahead of the Section 25D sunset.
Profitability Metrics Show Significant Turnaround
The company reported a shift in earnings. Gross profit rose to $11.1 million from $5.6 million. Gross margin expanded to 40.7% from 36.4% in the prior-year quarter.
Earnings per share reached $1.81 for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA hit $4.1 million, compared to a $1.1 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Short Interest And Future Outlook
Short interest in SUNE recently fell from 702,430 to 347,890 shares. Currently, 10.21% of the public float remains short.
Management warns seasonality impacts the first quarter. However, the company aims to enhance 2026 offerings with the Generac full-home ecosystem.
Technical Analysis
SUNE is trading 34.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 45.4% above its 100-day SMA, showing the recent rebound is still holding above key trend gauges despite Friday's premarket dip.
Shares are down 97.80% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows of 68 cents than their highs of $126.00.
The RSI is at 67.94, which sits in neutral territory. MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 0.0446 above the signal line at 0.0080.
- Key Resistance: $2.00
- Key Support: $1.50
SUNE Price Action: SUNation Energy shares were down 6.57% at $1.85 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by AlyoshinE via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.