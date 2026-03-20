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March 20, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

Unusual Machines, NuCana, Navigator Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Friday.

Shares of Unusual Machines Inc (NYSE:UMAC) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

Drone parts manufacturer Unusual Machines said it commenced a public offering of common stock. The size and terms of the offering were not disclosed.

Unusual Machines shares dipped 7.5% to $17.21 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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