Unusual Machines, NuCana, Navigator Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Friday.
Shares of Unusual Machines Inc (NYSE:UMAC) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
Drone parts manufacturer Unusual Machines said it commenced a public offering of common stock. The size and terms of the offering were not disclosed.
Unusual Machines shares dipped 7.5% to $17.21 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
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