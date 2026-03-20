Super Micro Stock Hits 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Shares are now down 21.25% over the past year, trading 25.4% below their 20-day average and 30% below their 100-day average, hovering near 52-week lows and signaling sustained weakness in sentiment.

DOJ Charges Three Over China Export Violations

Following the announcement, SMCI shares fell approximately 11.85% after hours to $27.14.

The DOJ said they “conspired to systematically divert” restricted technology without authorization.

Super Micro, not named as a defendant, stated the alleged conduct “is a contravention of the company’s policies and compliance controls.”

The company placed Liaw and Chang on administrative leave, ended its relationship with Sun with effect from immediately, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Short Interest Update

Short interest in SMCI edged down from 86.19 million to 85.08 million shares in the last reporting period, representing 18.72% of publicly available shares. At the recent average daily volume of 23.26 million shares, it would take approximately 3.66 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

SMCI 25.4% Below 20-Day SMA

The stock is currently trading 25.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 30% below its 100-day SMA, indicating significant weakness in the short- to medium-term.

Shares have decreased 21.25% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 47.17, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.1572, below its signal line at -0.0256, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s performance.

Key Resistance : $27.50

: $27.50 Key Support: $22.00

SMCI Next Earnings

Super Micro Computer is slated to provide its next financial update on May 5, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 59 cents (Up from 31 cents)

: 59 cents (Up from 31 cents) Revenue Estimate : $12.41 billion (Up from $4.60 billion)

: $12.41 billion (Up from $4.60 billion) Valuation: P/E of 22.5x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $40.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $38.00) (Feb. 4)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $38.00) (Feb. 4) Rosenblatt : Buy (Lowers Target to $50.00) (Feb. 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $50.00) (Feb. 4) Needham: Buy (Lowers Target to $40.00) (Feb. 4)

SMCI Edge: Value 79.67, Momentum 14.43

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Super Micro Computer, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Strong (Score: 79.67) — Stock is trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers.

: Strong (Score: 79.67) — Stock is trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers. Quality : Strong (Score: 97.72) — The company maintains a solid financial position.

: Strong (Score: 97.72) — The company maintains a solid financial position. Momentum: Bearish (Score: 14.43) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Super Micro Computer’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong value and quality scores but weak momentum, suggesting potential challenges ahead as the company navigates compliance issues.

SMCI ETF Weights: ARTY 3.38%, USRD 2.22%

Significance: Because SMCI carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were down 26.37% at $22.67 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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