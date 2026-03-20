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Planet Labs PBC Logo Displaying On Smartphone Screen
March 20, 2026 4:51 AM 3 min read

Why Planet Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Planet Labs reported quarterly revenue of $86.82 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $78.53 million and was up from $61.55 million in the same period last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Planet Labs shares jumped 16.8% to $31.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

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