Tower Semiconductor Rallies On AI Power Wall, Oriole Networks Updates

Tower Semiconductor stock is at critical resistance. What’s behind TSEM new highs?

Tower Semiconductor AI Power Wall Strategy Gains Attention

The latest catalyst came from Tower's Tuesday announcement of a new Gen3 BCD power management platform featuring LDMOS technology designed to tackle the so-called "AI power wall," a growing challenge tied to rising power consumption in AI servers and processors.

The company said the platform is aimed at improving power-delivery efficiency, lowering heat generation and reducing die size in high-current applications such as smart power stages and DrMOS. Tower also said the technology targets a market estimated at roughly $2.5 billion today and projected to exceed $4.7 billion by 2031.

Tower Semiconductor Oriole Networks Partnership Boosts AI Networking Outlook

That update follows a Monday update highlighting Tower's collaboration with Oriole Networks, which is intended to commercialize nanosecond optical circuit switching for AI networking.

The partnership uses Tower's silicon photonics platform to support faster, lower-latency optical networking for AI infrastructure, a market Benzinga said could exceed $80 billion by 2030.

The recent announcements add to momentum already building after Tower reported fourth-quarter revenue of $440.21 million and adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, both above analyst expectations, amid accelerating demand for silicon photonics.

TSEM Stock RSI Signals Strengthening Momentum

Tower Semiconductor's RSI has largely remained in the neutral range over the past year, with multiple brief moves into overbought territory above 70 and occasional dips toward oversold levels near 30.

On Thursday, the RSI has rebounded sharply from a pullback and is approaching overbought levels again, signaling strengthening upward momentum.

TSEM Investors Eye May 13 Earnings Report

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 13 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 53 cents (Up from 45 cents year-over-year)

: 53 cents (Up from 45 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $409.06 million (Up from $358.17 million YoY)

: $409.06 million (Up from $358.17 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 73.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

What Analysts Are Saying About TSEM Stock

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $72.42. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises target to $142 on Feb. 13)

: Equal-Weight (Raises target to $142 on Feb. 13) Wedbush : Neutral (Raises target to $140 on Feb. 12)

: Neutral (Raises target to $140 on Feb. 12) Benchmark: Buy (Raises target to $165 on Feb. 12)

TSEM Shares Surge Thursday Afternoon

TSEM Price Action: Tower Semiconductor shares closed Thursday up 16.99% at $166.08. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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