Figma Stock Falls Thursday As Google Expands AI Design Push

Figma shares are sliding. Why is FIG stock falling?

Google AI Studio Roadmap Raises Fresh Questions For Figma Stock

In a post on X, Logan Kilpatrick said Google's AI Studio roadmap for the coming weeks includes design mode, Figma integration, Google Workspace integration, better GitHub support, planning mode, immersive UI, agents, multiple chats per app, simplified deploys and G1 support.

That update adds to concerns sparked by Google Labs' revamped Stitch platform, which was recently repositioned as an AI-native design and prototyping tool aimed at turning natural-language prompts into high-fidelity interfaces.

Stitch's feature set, including voice-driven design, agent-style workflows and developer-tool exports, overlaps with core areas where Figma has built its franchise among designers and product teams.

Why Investors Are Watching FIG Stock

The roadmap post may not be directly about Figma itself, but the mention of deeper design tooling and Figma integration highlights how quickly large platform players are expanding around the digital product design stack.

For investors, that keeps the spotlight on whether Figma can defend its position as AI-native design tools proliferate, even as the company remains a widely used collaborative platform for interface design and prototyping.

What FIG Stock's RSI Says About Recent Momentum

Figma's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range over the past year, with brief spikes into overbought territory above 70 and several dips into oversold levels below 30.

Recently, the RSI has rebounded from oversold conditions and is trending back toward the mid-range, suggesting stabilizing momentum after prior weakness.

What Analysts Are Saying About FIG Stock

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $33.40. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $31.00) (Feb. 19)

: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $31.00) (Feb. 19) Stifel : Hold (Lowers Target to $30.00) (Feb. 19)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $30.00) (Feb. 19) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Feb. 19)

FIG Shares Drop Thursday Afternoon

FIG Price Action: Figma shares were down 1.58% at $24.86 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $18.41, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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