Hycroft Mining Stock Plummets Amid Gold Selloff And Dollar Strength

Hycroft Mining Holding shares are sliding. What’s pressuring HYMC stock?

Gold's Steep Selloff Continues To Punish Mining Stocks

Precious‑metals stocks are sliding again as gold extends its steep selloff and investors absorb the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged. A stronger dollar, surging oil prices and renewed inflation fears tied to the Middle East conflict have created a hostile backdrop for gold.

Gold has plunged 13% this month, falling to about $4,580 per ounce — its worst monthly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. For mining companies whose profitability depends directly on the price of the metal they produce, this kind of decline is devastating.

A Sector In Freefall

The gold‑mining sector is experiencing one of its worst meltdowns in modern history. GDX, the industry's benchmark ETF, has lost nearly a third of its value in less than three weeks.

The reversal is especially shocking given how strong the sector looked just weeks ago. Miners had been one of Wall Street's hottest trades, with GDX up nearly 200% from early 2025 through February 2026. Gold itself hit a record $5,589 per ounce in late January.

Gold‑to‑Oil Ratio Implodes 43%

The real shock is the unprecedented divergence between gold and oil. The gold‑to‑Brent ratio has crashed 43% this month, which is its worst monthly performance since the 1973 Arab oil embargo. Rising crude prices and collapsing gold prices are tearing through the mining sector with historic force.

This ratio is a key indicator for miners because it reflects how much energy (their biggest cost input) gold can buy. When it collapses, mining margins collapse with it.

Gold prices are plunging, and at the same time diesel costs, which is essential fuel that keeps mining equipment running, have jumped 61% since the Iran war began.

Hycroft Technical Analysis

Hycroft is trading 29.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.1% above its 100-day SMA, which is a classic "short-term damage, longer-term uptrend still intact" look. Shares are up 852.16% over the past 12 months, and the stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week high than its 52-week low.

The RSI is at 43.51, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward weakening momentum after the selloff. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.2512 and remains below its signal line at 0.9939, reinforcing bearish pressure in the near-term trend.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range (43.51) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $43.50

: $43.50 Key Support: $26.50

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Hycroft Mining highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.8) — The stock is still screening as a top-tier momentum name despite the sharp pullback.

The Verdict: Hycroft’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, where trend-followers have historically been rewarded. The near-term chart damage means bulls typically want to see stabilization above the $26.50 area before treating this as a routine dip rather than a deeper unwind.

HYMC Price Action: Hycroft Mining shares were down 13.30% at $31.42 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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