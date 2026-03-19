Why Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Is Falling Thursday Afternoon

Gold's Worst Oil-Adjusted Month Since 1973

Gold is suffering its worst monthly performance against Brent crude since December 1973, while gold-mining equities are on track for their steepest monthly drop since October 2008. The underlying message for miners is straightforward: rising energy prices and falling metal prices can squeeze profitability from both sides.

Gold has fallen some 13% month to date, while the gold-to-Brent ratio has plunged 43%, reflecting how quickly oil has outpaced bullion. At the same time, wholesale diesel prices, a major input cost for mining operations, have surged 61% since the start of the Iran conflict.

Rising Oil Costs Stoke Inflation Fears, Dim Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Rising energy costs and falling metals prices are reviving inflation fears and prompting markets to scale back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, with some investors even reconsidering the possibility of rate hikes.

The broader read-through for FCX is that higher fuel costs, tighter margin expectations and renewed macro uncertainty are pressuring sentiment across the mining complex.

FCX Earnings Preview: April 23 Report Puts Focus On EPS Growth

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 49 cents (Up from 24 cents YoY)

: 49 cents (Up from 24 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.60 Billion (Down from $5.73 Billion YoY)

: $5.60 Billion (Down from $5.73 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 36.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

FCX Stock Price Target Highlights Wall Street's Upside View

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $54.00 (high: $72.00, low: $39.00) across 50 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Scotiabank : Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $72.00) (Feb. 20)

: Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $72.00) (Feb. 20) Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Feb. 13)

: Upgraded to Buy (Feb. 13) Scotiabank: Sector Outperform (Raises Target to $70.00) (Jan. 26)

FCX Shares Slide Thursday Afternoon

FCX Price Action: Freeport-McMoRan shares were down 4.56% at $52.92 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock