What's Going On With Venture Global Stock Thursday?

Natural gas stocks broadly moved higher after Iranian strikes targeted Qatari energy infrastructure.

At the same time, European natural gas prices surged about 30% to above 70 euros ($80.65) per MWh, adding to bullish sentiment across the sector.

Wall Street Signals Upside

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $15.41. Recent analyst moves include:

Scotiabank : Sector Perform (Raises Target to $11.00) (Mar. 17)

: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $11.00) (Mar. 17) RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises Target to $14.00) (Mar. 13)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $14.00) (Mar. 13) Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $10.00) (Mar. 5)

Technical Analysis

VG is trading 33.8% above its 20-day SMA and 75.9% above its 100-day SMA, showing strong upside extension versus its intermediate trend.

Shares are up 35.54% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week high ($19.50) than the 52-week low ($5.72).

The RSI is at 73.65, which is overbought and signals the stock has been running hot in the near term. Meanwhile, MACD is at 1.0939 versus a signal line at 0.8612, keeping a bullish momentum read with the MACD line still above the signal.

The combination of overbought RSI (above 70) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $15.50

: $15.50 Key Support: $14.00

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Venture Global, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 94.87) — The stock is showing strong relative strength, aligning with its extended move above key moving averages.

: Bullish (Score: 94.87) — The stock is showing strong relative strength, aligning with its extended move above key moving averages. Value: Neutral (Score: 65.67) — Valuation looks more middle-of-the-pack, suggesting the rally isn’t being driven purely by multiple expansion.

The Verdict: Venture Global’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price action leading the narrative right now. With Value in a neutral zone, the main risk is less about “expensive versus cheap” and more about whether momentum can hold if the stock rejects at $15.50 or cools from overbought RSI.

Top ETF Exposure

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP): 2.69% Weight

(NYSE:XOP): 2.69% Weight WisdomTree US SmallCap Fund (NYSE:EES): 0.89% Weight

Significance: Because VG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

VG Stock Price Activity: Venture Global shares were up 3.23% at $15.33 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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