What's Going On With Velo3D Stock Thursday?

CEO Arun Jeldi converted $5 million in debt into equity at $16.38 per share, while director Ken Thieneman converted $10 million at $10.50 per share. The moves reduced total outstanding debt by 60% to about $10 million.

Jeldi said, “We have substantially deleveraged our balance sheet and are entering fiscal 2026 focused on scaling our platform and delivering results for shareholders.”

Technical Analysis

Velo3D is trading 5.7% above its 20-day SMA and 16.4% above its 100-day SMA. It remains 9.6% below its 50-day SMA, keeping the trend choppy.

Shares have surged 279.76% over 12 months and are closer to their 52-week high.

RSI stands at 54.63, indicating neutral conditions with room for movement. MACD remains bullish, with the MACD line at 0.5651 above the signal line at 0.1116. This suggests upside momentum remains intact despite the recent pullback.

The combination of neutral RSI (above 50) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $15.50

: $15.50 Key Support: $12.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Velo3D is set to report earnings on March 24, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 56 cents

: Loss of 56 cents Revenue Estimate: $8.68 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $18.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Lake Street: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Dec. 29, 2025)

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were down 12.40% at $12.29 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock