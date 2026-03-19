What's Behind The Drop In Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock is at significant support. Why did RVPH hit a new low?

Reviva To Sell More Than 6 Million Shares

According to an SEC filing from Wednesday, Reviva will sell 6,666,667 common shares priced at $1.50 each, a move that will raise more than $10 million for the company.

The company will use the money to fund research and development activities, including its planned RECOVER-2 Phase 3 trial for brilaroxazine in schizophrenia, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The stock is sharply underperforming the Healthcare sector today, falling 55.61% versus XLV down 0.08%, a gap of about 55.53 percentage points. That's happening even though Healthcare ranks 2 out of 11 sectors (one of the top performers), which points to stock-specific technical pressure rather than a sector-wide breakdown.

Zooming out, Healthcare has been soft recently, down 6.60% over the past 30 days and down 5.13% over the past 90 days. RVPH's move is far more extreme than the sector's drift lower, signaling traders are treating it as a higher-risk name within a defensive group.

Reviva Focuses On Late-Stage Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapies across central nervous system, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its approach combines a chemical genomics-driven technology platform with proprietary chemistry to design new medicines.

The company's pipeline centers on two candidates: Brilaroxazine (RP5063), aimed at multiple neuropsychiatric indications (including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder), and RP1208. For a development-stage biotech like this, the stock can be highly sensitive to sentiment shifts and expectations around clinical progress and funding runway, which often shows up first in the chart.

Earnings and Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is set to report earnings on March 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $-1.04 (Up from $-3.00 YoY)

: $-1.04 (Up from $-3.00 YoY) Revenue Estimate : N/A (Prior: $0.00 million YoY)

: N/A (Prior: $0.00 million YoY) Valuation: N/A (P/E ratio not available)

Shares Slide During Regular Trading Hours

RVPH Stock Price Activity: Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares were down 52.94% at $0.88 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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