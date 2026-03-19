What's Behind The Drop In Sandisk Stock Today?

Sandisk shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why is SNDK stock trading lower?

Micron's Mixed Market Reaction Pulls Memory Stocks Lower

SanDisk is moving lower alongside the broader memory‑chip sector after Micron's results were met with a mixed reaction.

Micron posted revenue and earnings far above expectations, but the stock still fell as traders focused on the company's aggressive capital‑expenditure plans and the long wait before new production capacity comes online.

A key concern is timing: new Micron facilities in the U.S. and Asia won't meaningfully contribute to output until next year or later. With AI‑driven demand for memory surging now, the lag between demand and new supply is creating tension across the industry.

Analysts note that memory remains a supply‑driven business, and long fab lead times mean shortages could persist — affecting major players, including SanDisk.

Sector‑Wide Pullback Hits Memory Names

Memory and storage stocks broadly declined as geopolitical tensions and energy‑related supply risks rattled the semiconductor sector. The PHLX Semiconductor Index and the Nasdaq both traded lower, with memory makers being hit hard.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has also weighed on chip stocks, with investors worried about potential disruptions to helium supplies — a critical input for semiconductor manufacturing.

Sandisk Technical Analysis

Sandisk is trading 16.2% above its 20-day SMA and 88.3% above its 100-day SMA, showing the near-term trend is still strong and the longer-term uptrend remains firmly intact. Shares are up 1209.50% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 66.97, which sits in neutral territory but is close enough to 70 that traders often start watching for "overheated" conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 40.2858 above the signal line at 30.9294, and the positive histogram at 9.3564 suggests upside momentum is still present despite today's dip.

The combination of neutral RSI (66.97) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $761.50

: $761.50 Key Support: $634.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $546.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $875.00) (Mar. 19)

: Buy (Raises Target to $875.00) (Mar. 19) KGI Securities : Initiated with Outperform (Target $992.00) (Mar. 18)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $992.00) (Mar. 18) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $750.00) (Feb. 2)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sandisk highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.91) — The stock is showing outsized relative strength versus the broader market, consistent with its extended uptrend.

The Verdict: Sandisk’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price strength doing most of the talking right now. With momentum extremely high, traders often watch for consolidation or a controlled pullback toward trend support before the next directional move.

SNDK Price Action: Sandisk shares were down 1.33% at $743.64 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $761.52, according to Benzinga Pro.

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