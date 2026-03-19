The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Faces Selling Pressure After Audit Findings: What's Going On?

Trade Desk stock is showing downward pressure. What should traders watch with TTD?

Audit, Client Concerns Weigh On TTD Shares

The ad-tech stock came under pressure after reports that Publicis Groupe, one of the world's largest advertising holding companies, advised clients to stop using The Trade Desk's demand-side platform following a third-party audit.

According to the reports, the audit by FirmDecisions concluded that The Trade Desk failed to meet terms of its master service agreement. The findings allegedly included improper fee applications, clients being automatically opted into paid features without consent, and concerns over whether media and data costs were passed through without unauthorized markups.

The company has disputed those conclusions, saying some data restrictions were intended to protect partner confidentiality, but Publicis reportedly found the response inadequate.

The fallout also triggered a wave of Wall Street caution. Rosenblatt downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut its price target to $25 from $36, while Stifel lowered its rating from Buy to Hold and reduced its target to $26 from $48.

Still, investors are also weighing more constructive signals, including CEO Jeff Green's roughly $148.1 million share purchase and reports of early partnership talks between OpenAI and The Trade Desk around selling ads through TTD's platform.

Trade Desk RSI Remains In Neutral Territory

Trade Desk's RSI has spent most of the past year in the neutral range, with periodic spikes into overbought territory above 70 and several dips into oversold levels near or below 30, signaling volatile but range-bound momentum.

Recently, the RSI has hovered in the mid-range after rebounding from oversold conditions, suggesting neither strong bullish nor bearish momentum in the near term.

Earnings Preview: May 7 Report Marks Next Major Catalyst

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 24 cents (Down from 33 cents YoY)

: 24 cents (Down from 33 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $678.95 million (Up from $616.02 million YoY)

: $678.95 million (Up from $616.02 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

TTD Average Analyst Target Sits at $41.79

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $41.79. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (Mar. 18)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (Mar. 18) Stifel : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $26.00) (Mar. 18)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $26.00) (Mar. 18) Wedbush: Downgraded to Underperform (Target $23.00) (Mar. 6)

TTD Shares Continue Lower Thursday

TTD Price Action: Trade Desk shares were down 0.81% at $23.36 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $21.08, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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