Actelis Networks (ASNS) Stock Is Surging Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Actelis Networks stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind ASNS gains?

Actelis Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates Despite Wider-Than-Expected Loss

For the fourth quarter, Actelis posted a loss of 88 cents per share, missing Wall Street's estimate of a 78-cent loss. Revenue came in at $1.366 million, ahead of the $1.0 million consensus estimate, though down 49.5% from $2.705 million a year earlier.

In its full-year update, the company said fourth-quarter revenue rose 113% from the third quarter's $0.64 million and topped each of the prior quarters in 2025, while gross margin improved to 35% from 28% in the third quarter.

Actelis Highlights Sequential Revenue Growth, Liquidity Position

Management said the quarter reflected better conversion of projects developed earlier in the year and continued traction across federal, transportation, utilities and telecom markets.

Actelis also ended 2025 with about $4 million in cash and cash equivalents and said it has raised roughly $7.3 million in gross proceeds through its at-the-market facility since year-end. The board also expanded the company's share repurchase authorization to $1.5 million from $1 million.

Actelis RSI Stays Largely Neutral Over the Past Year

Actelis' RSI has mostly hovered in the neutral range (30–70) over the past year, with only brief spikes into overbought territory and a few dips into oversold levels.

Recently, the RSI rebounded sharply from oversold conditions into the mid-to-upper range, suggesting improving short-term momentum after a weak stretch.

ASNS Stock Surges Thursday Morning

ASNS Price Action: Actelis Networks shares were up 14.75% at 31 cents at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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