Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Computer screen with financial chart going up and down with a city scape in the background
March 19, 2026 11:03 AM 1 min read

DLocal Shares Rise On Q4 Revenue Beat, Buyback Plan

Revenue Beat, EPS In Line

DLocal reported earnings per share of 18 cents, inline with the consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $337.88 million, beating the consensus estimate of $297.28 million.

Total payment volume reached a record $13.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year.

The company ended the year with $719.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

CEO Pedro Arnt said 2025 reflected "exceptional execution," highlighting strong growth, customer retention and a high cash-conversion model.

DLocal announced a new share repurchase program of up to $300 million, set to run through March 2027 or until the limit is reached.

The company also declared a cash dividend of approximately $57.2 million, or about $0.1939 per share.

DLocal Shares Rise

DLO Price Action: At the time of publication, DLocal shares are trading 12.14% higher at $12.84, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved