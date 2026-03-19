DLocal Shares Rise On Q4 Revenue Beat, Buyback Plan

DLocal stock is among today’s top performers. Why are DLO shares rallying?

Revenue Beat, EPS In Line

DLocal reported earnings per share of 18 cents, inline with the consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $337.88 million, beating the consensus estimate of $297.28 million.

Total payment volume reached a record $13.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year.

The company ended the year with $719.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

CEO Pedro Arnt said 2025 reflected "exceptional execution," highlighting strong growth, customer retention and a high cash-conversion model.

DLocal announced a new share repurchase program of up to $300 million, set to run through March 2027 or until the limit is reached.

The company also declared a cash dividend of approximately $57.2 million, or about $0.1939 per share.

DLocal Shares Rise

DLO Price Action: At the time of publication, DLocal shares are trading 12.14% higher at $12.84, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.