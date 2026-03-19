What's Going On With FedEx Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings?

Here’s what investors need to know.
- FedEx stock is showing positive momentum. What’s ahead for FDX stock?
FedEx Guidance Outlook Could Be The Bigger Story This Quarter
Analysts are expecting revenue of about $23.52 billion, up from $22.20 billion a year earlier, while earnings are projected at $4.13 per share versus $4.51 last year. The company has topped revenue estimates in four straight quarters and beaten EPS expectations in each of the last three.
Key FedEx Pressure Points: Tariffs, InPost Deal
Investors will also want clues on the planned June 1 FedEx Freight spinoff, including margin outlook, capital allocation and whether a strong quarter could lead to another guidance reset.
FedEx Momentum Cools As RSI Drops Into The Mid-40s
FedEx's RSI has mostly hovered in the neutral-to-overbought range over the past year, with several strong momentum periods pushing above 70.
Recently, the indicator has dropped sharply back toward the mid-40s, signaling cooling momentum after an extended overbought stretch.
FedEx Analyst Consensus And Price Target Outlook
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $356.78. Recent analyst moves include:
- JP Morgan: Neutral (Raises Target to $424.00) (Mar. 10)
- Evercore ISI Group: In-Line (Raises Target to $380.00) (Feb. 24)
- TD Cowen: Buy (Raises Target to $383.00) (Feb. 13)
FDX Shares Trade Flat Thursday Morning
FDX Price Action: FedEx shares were down 0.95% at $346.43 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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