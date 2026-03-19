What's Going On With FedEx Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings?

Here’s what investors need to know.

FedEx stock is showing positive momentum. What’s ahead for FDX stock?

FedEx Guidance Outlook Could Be The Bigger Story This Quarter

Analysts are expecting revenue of about $23.52 billion, up from $22.20 billion a year earlier, while earnings are projected at $4.13 per share versus $4.51 last year. The company has topped revenue estimates in four straight quarters and beaten EPS expectations in each of the last three.

Key FedEx Pressure Points: Tariffs, InPost Deal

Investors will also want clues on the planned June 1 FedEx Freight spinoff, including margin outlook, capital allocation and whether a strong quarter could lead to another guidance reset.

FedEx Momentum Cools As RSI Drops Into The Mid-40s

FedEx's RSI has mostly hovered in the neutral-to-overbought range over the past year, with several strong momentum periods pushing above 70.

Recently, the indicator has dropped sharply back toward the mid-40s, signaling cooling momentum after an extended overbought stretch.

FedEx Analyst Consensus And Price Target Outlook

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $356.78. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises Target to $424.00) (Mar. 10)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $424.00) (Mar. 10) Evercore ISI Group : In-Line (Raises Target to $380.00) (Feb. 24)

: In-Line (Raises Target to $380.00) (Feb. 24) TD Cowen: Buy (Raises Target to $383.00) (Feb. 13)

FDX Shares Trade Flat Thursday Morning

FDX Price Action: FedEx shares were down 0.95% at $346.43 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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