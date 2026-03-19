The latest results show that disciplined execution and aggressive tariff mitigation have turned a potential earnings headwind into a manageable drag on margins.

FIVE stock is up after earnings. See the chart and price action here.

Q4 Beat And Bullish Guide

Five Below's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $1.73 billion, topping consensus expectations of $1.70 billion, while adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share beat estimates of $3.98.

Net sales climbed 24.3% year-over-year on the back of a 15.4% comparable sales surge, helped by strong holiday traffic and unit growth.

Trump Tariffs: From Top Risk To Managed Headwind

Five Below is heavily exposed to imports from China, historically sourcing roughly 50% to 70% of its merchandise from Chinese factories, which made it one of the most vulnerable U.S. retailers to Trump's tariff waves.

When new tariff rounds were rolled out, analysts flagged the discounter as a likely loser because its ultra-low price points left little room to pass costs on to shoppers without undermining its value proposition.

Management responded by pausing or redirecting some Chinese orders, pushing vendors to share the burden and accelerating diversification of its supply chain to maintain "trend-right" products at accessible prices.

How FIVE Survived the Tariff Shock

Recent commentary shows tariffs are still a drag, but now a transitory one.

Five Below cited roughly 160 basis points of gross-margin pressure from tariff costs in fiscal 2025, largely offset by fixed-cost leverage from booming comps and better shrink.

Adjusted gross profit rose 25% for the year and gross margin expanded by about 50 basis points, while adjusted operating income jumped 33%, signaling that scale, mix and cost control are more than absorbing tariff headwinds.​

The chart below shows Five Below's recent earnings growth timeline:

Five Below management has assumed current global tariff rates remain in place through fiscal 2026, but also highlighted structurally lower rates versus a year ago and continued mitigation efforts.

Tariffs are now incorporated into the model rather than an existential threat.

Outlook and Stock Reaction

For the first quarter, Five Below guided revenue to $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion versus Street expectations of $1.1 billion, with adjusted EPS of $1.57 to $1.69 versus 94 cents expected, underscoring confidence despite a highly dynamic macro backdrop.​

Fiscal 2026 guidance calls for $5.20–$5.30 billion in sales and adjusted EPS of $7.74–$8.25, ahead of consensus on earnings even after baking in persistent tariff costs.​

FIVE Price Action: Investors are rewarding the beat-and-raise print and the company's tariff playbook. FIVE shares jumped 7.18% on Thursday to $227.73 , according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock