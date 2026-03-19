Is Disney Stock A Buy After Josh D'Amaro Takes Over As CEO?

D'Amaro officially succeeded Bob Iger this week, ending Iger's second stint in the top role and opening a new chapter for the entertainment company. Here’s what investors need to know.

Disney stock is trending Thursday. Where is DIS stock headed?

Guggenheim Sees Path To Higher Investor Confidence

Analysts see opportunity in Disney's unmatched portfolio of franchises, including Marvel and Star Wars, and believe D'Amaro's leadership could help sharpen execution across content, streaming and theme parks.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris said Disney can improve investor confidence by delivering a steadier cadence of high-quality content, increasing transparency in its streaming and entertainment businesses, and optimizing its parks and resorts division, where D'Amaro has deep experience.

The CEO handoff also has investors revisiting Disney's uneven stock history under Iger. During his first run as CEO, Disney delivered a 457.6% return, excluding dividends, but shares were roughly flat during his second term from late 2022 through March 17, 2026.

Disney stock is also down 10.5% year to date in 2026, underscoring the pressure on D'Amaro to reignite growth.

Disney RSI Stays in Neutral Range Over The Past Year

Disney's RSI has mostly hovered in the neutral range (30–70) over the past year, with occasional spikes into overbought territory above 70 and brief dips near oversold levels around 30.

Recently, the RSI appears to be trending toward the lower end of neutral, suggesting softer momentum without signaling deeply oversold conditions.

Disney Analyst Consensus And Recent Price Target Changes

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $131.71. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Buy (Lowers Target to $115.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $115.00) (Mar. 18) Guggenheim : Buy (Maintains Target to $140.00) (Feb. 3)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $140.00) (Feb. 3) TD Cowen: Hold (Maintains Target to $123.00) (Feb. 3)

DIS Shares Edge Higher Thursday

DIS Price Action: Walt Disney shares were up 0.18% at $99.60 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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