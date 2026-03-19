Why Is Firefly Aerospace Stock Trading Lower On Thursday?

The downward move is primarily due to a combination of anticipated quarterly financial results and a severe sell-off in the broader market. The aerospace player is facing stiff resistance from the macroeconomic environment. The Nasdaq has dropped 0.87%, while the S&P 500 has shed 0.62%.
Strategic Defense Partnerships
Firefly remains deeply embedded in government programs. The company holds a multi-launch agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp for up to 25 Alpha missions through 2029.
Additionally, the firm has secured contracts with L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX). Starting in 2026, Alpha will fly three dedicated missions for L3Harris from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Technical Analysis
Firefly is trading 5.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 2% below its 100-day SMA, showing short-term stabilization that hasn't fully flipped the bigger trend back to bullish.
Shares are down 63.06% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, which keeps the longer-term recovery narrative fragile.
The RSI is at 53.41, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.1020 versus a signal line at -0.4872,
FLY Stock Price Activity: Firefly Aerospace shares were down 3.92% at $22.28 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Firefly Aerospace-Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock
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