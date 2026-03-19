Planet Labs Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Planet is expected to report a fourth-quarter loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $78.18 million. Here’s what investors need to know.

Planet Labs stock is trending lower. Why is PL stock retreating?

Planet Labs Partners With Nvidia to Boost AI-Powered Satellite Imaging

Planet said the effort will use Nvidia technologies, including Blackwell, IGX Thor and the CorrDiff generative AI model, to sharpen image resolution and support the creation of a searchable, multi-dimensional map of Earth that can detect patterns and anomalies in near real time.

Planet Labs Lands Defense Role in $151 Billion SHIELD Contract

Another tailwind came from Planet's selection as a prime contractor under the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, which has a ceiling value of $151 billion.

Through that program, Planet said it will provide global monitoring, maritime domain awareness, AI-powered detections, warnings and analytics for defense and intelligence customers.

Planet Labs RSI Shows Mostly Neutral Momentum

Planet Labs' RSI has mostly fluctuated in the neutral range over the past year, with several spikes into overbought territory above 70.

It has rarely dipped into oversold levels below 30, suggesting the stock has generally maintained moderate momentum rather than extreme weakness.

PL Shares Trade Flat Thursday

PL Price Action: Planet Labs shares were up 2.62% at $25.46 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock