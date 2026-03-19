Mobix Labs Stock Jumps After Anti-Drone Smart Munitions Program Win

Anti-Drone Program Marks Entry Into Smart Munitions

The program is evaluating technology designed to improve the effectiveness of munitions against fast-moving drone threats, an area of increasing focus in modern defense.

Mobix said the selection marks its entry into the smart munitions category and positions the company for potential follow-on opportunities as the program advances.

Above Key Averages, Longer-Term Pressure Remains

Mobix is trading 6.7% above its 20-day SMA and 27.2% above its 100-day SMA, showing improving intermediate momentum even as the longer trend remains pressured. Shares are down 38.47% over the past 12 months, and at 60 cents they're sitting closer to the middle of the 52-week range than the extremes after bouncing off the 13-cent low.

The RSI is at 48.30, which is neutral and consistent with a stock that's trying to base rather than trend aggressively. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.0857 and below its signal line at 0.1120, keeping a bearish tilt in place despite the bounce.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range (48.30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 50 cents

Mobix Shares Rise

MOBX Price Action: At the time of writing, Mobix shares are trading 26.13% higher at 58 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.