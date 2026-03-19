36Kr Stock Soars Premarket After Profit Comeback

In the second half of 2025, total revenues rose 4.7% year over year to 134.8 million Chinese yuan (about $19.3 million).

Net income was 16.2 million yuan (about $2.3 million), compared with a net loss of 44.9 million yuan in the same period a year earlier.

36Kr's CFO said the company returned to profitability in the second half and full year of 2025, driven by a stronger revenue mix and higher margins.

He added that cost cuts and efficiency gains improved cash flow, and the company plans to leverage AI and disciplined spending to sustain profitability and long-term growth.

Technical Analysis

Technically, the stock is trading 21% above its 20-day SMA ($3.59), but 3.4% below its 100-day SMA ($4.49), which points to a short-term rebound that's still fighting the intermediate trend. Shares are up 9.32% over the past 12 months, but they remain closer to their 52-week lows than highs after the steep drawdown from the $21.36 peak.

Momentum gauges are not flashing panic: RSI is at 61.54, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward strengthening demand. MACD is at -0.0337 versus a signal line at -0.1841, a bullish configuration that suggests the recent bounce still has some underlying follow-through even if price chops.

The combination of RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $4.50

: $4.50 Key Support: $4.00

KRKR Stock Price Activity: 36KR Holdings shares were up 11.01% at $4.96 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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