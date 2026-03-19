Robinhood Trends As Social Feature, Platinum Card Launch Drive Buzz

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is trending on social media in recent weeks. Here's what's driving the buzz.

Robinhood stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s weighing on HOOD shares?

Robinhood Rolls Out Social Feature

According to Fortune, Robinhood has begun rolling out a new social trading feature, Robinhood Social, to a limited group of users.

The beta allows customers to follow other traders, share strategies and manually replicate trades, with all profiles verified through know-your-customer procedures.

Robinhood is taking a cautious approach amid regulatory concerns around copy trading, initially inviting about 1,000 users, with plans to expand further and roll out to all users by year-end.

"This is an important early milestone for Robinhood Social, but it's just the beginning," said Abhishek Fatehpuria, vice president of product management at Robinhood.

Robinhood Launches Platinum Card, Family Accounts

On March 5, Robinhood introduced a $695 annual fee Platinum credit card and expanded its platform with family and trust account features at its "Take Flight" event.

The invite-only Platinum Card offers up to five times higher credit limits than the company's Gold Card and includes benefits across dining, travel and health. Perks include 5% cash back on dining, 10% on hotels and rental cars, 5% on flights and access to Priority Pass airport lounges, along with credits and memberships tied to services such as DoorDash and Amazon One Medical.

Robinhood also launched a family hub that allows users to view and manage accounts by household, with customizable permissions for shared access. Custodial accounts are now rolling out, enabling parents and guardians to invest on behalf of minors, while trust accounts are expected to launch later this year.

CEO Vlad Tenev said the updates position Robinhood as "the financial superapp for families to invest, plan, and grow wealth across generations."

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $136.59. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 13)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 13) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Lowers Target to $100.00) (Feb. 17)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $100.00) (Feb. 17) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $135.00) (Feb. 17)

Below Key Moving Averages Despite Strong Yearly Gains

Robinhood is trading 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 33.1% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed lower and making rebounds more vulnerable to selling. Shares are up 68.69% over the past 12 months, but the stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week low than its 52-week high.

The RSI is at 41.27, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects softer momentum than a sustained uptrend typically shows. MACD is at -3.2904 versus a signal line of -4.0691, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing even though the broader trend remains challenged.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Robinhood Markets, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Robinhood Markets,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with only moderate momentum and a weak value setup. That combination tends to work best when markets are risk-on; in risk-off sessions, traders often demand clearer technical confirmation before paying a premium multiple.

Robinhood Shares Edge Lower

HOOD Price Action: At the time of writing, Robinhood shares are trading 1.80% lower at $73.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.