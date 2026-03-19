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Business financial crisis, stock market down, bankruptcy concept. Economic downturn with 3d red falling arrow on lost investment graph, pointing by businessman finger on laptop computer on table.
March 19, 2026 9:35 AM 1 min read

Why Decent Holding (DXST) Stock Is Trending Lower Thursday

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST) shares are under pressure during Thursday’s pre-market session.

Strategic Shift to Senior Care

While historically known for wastewater treatment, the company is pivoting. On March 5, it launched an AI-powered senior care platform through its subsidiary, Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd.

Chairman Dingxin Sun noted the aging population is a “significant structural opportunity.” The company is targeting China’s silver economy, estimated at $4 trillion. To date, the Suncare platform has generated roughly $1 million in gross transaction volume.

Technical Analysis

DXST is trading 23% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 86.2% below its 100-day SMA, keeping both the short- and intermediate-term trend pointed down.

Shares are down 87.20% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week low of $1.97 than their 52-week high of $62.

The RSI is at 38.02, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -3.4265 versus a signal line of -4.4908.

  • Key Resistance: $4.00
  • Key Support: $2.00

DXST Stock Price Activity: Decent Holding shares were down 2.73% at $3.89 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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