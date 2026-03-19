Why Decent Holding (DXST) Stock Is Trending Lower Thursday

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST) shares are under pressure during Thursday’s pre-market session.

Strategic Shift to Senior Care

While historically known for wastewater treatment, the company is pivoting. On March 5, it launched an AI-powered senior care platform through its subsidiary, Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd.

Chairman Dingxin Sun noted the aging population is a “significant structural opportunity.” The company is targeting China’s silver economy, estimated at $4 trillion. To date, the Suncare platform has generated roughly $1 million in gross transaction volume.

Technical Analysis

DXST is trading 23% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 86.2% below its 100-day SMA, keeping both the short- and intermediate-term trend pointed down.

Shares are down 87.20% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week low of $1.97 than their 52-week high of $62.

The RSI is at 38.02, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -3.4265 versus a signal line of -4.4908.

Key Resistance : $4.00

: $4.00 Key Support: $2.00

DXST Stock Price Activity: Decent Holding shares were down 2.73% at $3.89 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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