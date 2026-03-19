Intuitive Machines Stock Under Pressure After Q4 Revenue Miss

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Intuitive Machines stock is under selling pressure. What’s driving LUNR stock lower?

Q4 Results

The company reported revenue of $44.78 million, missing the consensus estimate of $53.68 million.

Revenue was primarily driven by Commercial Lunar Payload Services, Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services III and Near Space Network Services.

Backlog reached approximately $943 million as of the end of February.

CEO Steve Altemus said 2025 was a "transformational year" for the company, pointing to the completion of its second lunar mission, expansion into national security space programs and acquisitions, including KinetX Aerospace and Lanteris Space Systems, as part of efforts to expand scale and growth opportunities.

The company also highlighted a $175 million strategic investment to advance satellite communications and in-space data processing, alongside contract awards supporting the Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture and the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ program, which carries a ceiling value of $151 billion.

Intuitive anticipates fiscal-year revenue of $900.00 million to $1.00 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $720.86 million.

Intuitive Stock Edges Lower

LUNR Price Action: At the time of publication, Intuitive shares are trading 3.75% lower at $17.43, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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