Alibaba Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Guardian Pharmacy, Micron And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the S&P 5000 futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced downbeat quarterly results.

Alibaba reported third-quarter earnings of $1.01 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.73 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $40.732 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $41.260 billion.

Alibaba shares dipped 5.5% to $127.10 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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