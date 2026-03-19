Portfolio Simplification Plan

BP reached an agreement to sell its Gelsenkirchen refinery and related businesses to Klesch Group.

The deal covers the Gelsenkirchen refinery, Bottrop tank farm, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, stakes in logistics joint ventures, and marketing businesses for petrochemicals and unbranded B2B fuels.

The Gelsenkirchen refinery, processing about 12 million tonnes of crude annually, produces vehicle and aviation fuels and supplies key petrochemical feedstocks across Germany and Europe.

This marks a milestone in its strategy to simplify the portfolio, strengthen the balance sheet, and focus downstream on “leading integrated businesses.”

BP added that it will use offtake arrangements covering ground fuels, aviation fuel, and coke to maintain regional supply requirements, and noted the integrated complex employs around 1,800 people.

The company expects the transaction to conclude in the second half of 2026.

Cost Savings Target Boost

The deal is free cash flow accretive based on historical performance and should help lower cash breakeven for its retained refining portfolio, with terms subject to customary closing adjustments, including inventory value at completion.

The company also raised its structural cost reduction target by around $1 billion. This takes the 2027 goal to $6.5 to $7.5 billion, which it said equates to around 30% of its 2023 cost baseline.

Notably, this is the second upward revision by the company, which initially targeted $4–$5 billion in savings in February 2025 and raised it to $5.5–$6.5 billion in February 2026 following the strategic review of Castrol.

Angola Production Start

This week, the company confirmed the start-up of gas production from the Quiluma field in Angola.

TotalEnergies expects the initial production to be 150 million standard cubic feet per day and ramp to 330 million standard cubic feet per day by the end of 2026.

Technical Analysis

BP is trading 13.1% above its 20-day SMA and 23.5% above its 100-day SMA, which keeps the short- and intermediate-term trend pointed up. Shares are up 28.89% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows after pushing beyond the prior 52-week high of $44.72.

Momentum is stretched: RSI is at 76.34, which is overbought and can raise the odds of a pause or pullback even in an uptrend. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 1.5609 above the signal line at 1.1188, and the positive 0.4421 histogram suggests upside momentum is still active.

The combination of overbought RSI (above 70) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 72 cents (Up from 53 cents YoY)

: 72 cents (Up from 53 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $51.20 Billion (Up from $46.91 Billion YoY)

: $51.20 Billion (Up from $46.91 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 2186.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BP carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BP Price Action: BP shares were up 2.06% at $45.53 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock