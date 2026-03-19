Why Five Below Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Five Below reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.73 billion, beating estimates of $1.70 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $3.98 per share.

Five Below shares jumped 7.2% to $227.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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