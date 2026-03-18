Klarna Group Shares Slip After Fed Flags Sticky Inflation

- Klarna stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is KLAR stock falling?
Fed Says Economic Activity Remains Solid As Inflation Stays Elevated
The central bank said economic activity continues to expand at a solid pace, but noted job gains have stayed low and inflation remains somewhat elevated.
Investors appeared to focus on the Fed's updated economic projections, which showed policymakers now expect 2026 PCE inflation to reach 2.7%, up from a prior 2.4% estimate. The Fed also slightly raised its 2026 real GDP growth forecast to 2.4% from 2.3%, suggesting the economy may remain resilient even as inflation pressures persist.
Klarna RSI Stays In Neutral Range
Klarna RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range (30–70), indicating neither sustained overbought nor oversold conditions over the period.
Recent momentum shows a rebound from oversold levels below 30 back toward the mid-range, suggesting improving but still cautious buying interest.
Analyst Consensus On KLAR Stock Remains Buy
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $40.27. Recent analyst moves include:
- JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers target to $20 on Feb. 20)
- UBS: Buy (Lowers target to $20 on Feb. 20)
- Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers target to $32 on Feb. 20)
KLAR Shares Slide Wednesday Afternoon
KLAR Price Action: Klarna shares were down 8.31% at $13.57 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $12.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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