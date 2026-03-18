Affirm Stock Falls Wednesday As Fed Signals Higher Inflation Outlook

- Affirm Holdings stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is AFRM stock falling?
Affirm Falls As Fed Signals Higher Inflation Outlook
The cautious macro backdrop appeared to pressure growth-oriented and rate-sensitive names, with broader equity indexes also moving lower after the announcement.
For Affirm, the combination of elevated inflation expectations, a still-restrictive rate environment and weaker appetite for higher-multiple technology stocks may have contributed to the afternoon pullback.
Affirm Analysts Keep Bullish Stance
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $85.88. Recent analyst moves include:
- Truist Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $71.00) (Feb. 20)
- Baird: Initiated with Neutral (Target $55.00) (Feb. 20)
- Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains Target to $85.00) (Feb. 9)
AFRM Shares Slide Wednesday
AFRM Price Action: Affirm Holdings shares were down 6.01% at $44.70 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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