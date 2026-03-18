Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Affirm logo on phone screen against a computer screen
March 18, 2026 3:27 PM 1 min read

Affirm Stock Falls Wednesday As Fed Signals Higher Inflation Outlook

Affirm Falls As Fed Signals Higher Inflation Outlook

The cautious macro backdrop appeared to pressure growth-oriented and rate-sensitive names, with broader equity indexes also moving lower after the announcement.

For Affirm, the combination of elevated inflation expectations, a still-restrictive rate environment and weaker appetite for higher-multiple technology stocks may have contributed to the afternoon pullback.

Affirm Analysts Keep Bullish Stance

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $85.88. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Truist Securities: Buy (Lowers Target to $71.00) (Feb. 20)
  • Baird: Initiated with Neutral (Target $55.00) (Feb. 20)
  • Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains Target to $85.00) (Feb. 9)

AFRM Shares Slide Wednesday

AFRM Price Action: Affirm Holdings shares were down 6.01% at $44.70 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved