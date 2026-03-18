Adobe Stock Drops After Google's Stitch Redesign

Adobe stock is facing resistance. Why is ADBE stock retreating?

AI‑Driven Design Poses Direct Competitive Threat To Adobe

Google's revamped Stitch platform is being pitched as a tool that lets anyone, turn plain‑language ideas into high‑fidelity software interfaces. Google framed the shift as part of a broader transformation in how software is built, arguing that AI can now translate simple descriptions into functional designs.

If non‑designers can produce professional‑grade work through conversational prompts, demand for Adobe's traditional design suite could weaken over time.

The new Stitch interface introduces an AI‑native, infinite canvas designed to support everything from early brainstorming to polished prototypes. Instead of learning intricate design workflows, users can describe goals, emotions they want to evoke or reference examples — and the AI generates refined layouts.

Google executives say the goal is to make creativity more accessible, a philosophy that runs counter to Adobe's long‑standing reliance on expert‑level software proficiency.

Interoperability And Voice Controls Expand Stitch's Appeal

Stitch now supports deeper design‑system integration, including the ability to extract a design system from any URL or import/export rules through a new DESIGN.md format.

Google is also rolling out voice‑based design controls. Users can speak directly to the canvas, request critiques, ask for new layouts or generate variations in real time.

The Technical Side Of Adobe

Adobe is trading 6.4% below its 20-day SMA and 20.4% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down. Shares are down 36.73% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

RSI is at 37.63, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward "weak momentum" rather than a washed-out oversold condition. MACD is at -5.5437, below its signal line at -5.1496, which points to bearish pressure still controlling the trend.

The combination of neutral-to-weak RSI (37.63) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $285.50

: $285.50 Key Support: $244.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $344.90. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $278.00) (Mar. 16)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $278.00) (Mar. 16) Goldman Sachs : Sell (Lowers Target to $220.00) (Mar. 16)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $220.00) (Mar. 16) Argus Research: Downgraded to Hold (Mar. 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Adobe highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Adobe’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak momentum profile with only moderate support from quality and limited help from value. For longer-term bulls, the technical "tell" to watch is whether price can defend the $244.50 support zone and start reclaiming key moving averages.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were down 2.20% at $248.62 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $244.28, according to Benzinga Pro.

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