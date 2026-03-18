DVLT stock is racing higher. See the chart and price action here.

Retail Weighs In

Bullish retail traders are leaning into the momentum and commenting on Wednesday's massive trading volume in DVLT.

Stocktwits user Jiggy71 wrote: "Tomorrow’s volume will be off the charts! Bullish."

The comment mirrors a broader view that Datavault's high-volume breakout could extend if earnings deliver even a modest upside surprise or fresh AI-related headlines.

Skeptics and bears, however, remain vocal.

Stocktwits user Cr_ysk pushed back on the hype, saying: "Lmao all the people screaming and hollering in the comments, can’t even break a dollar. Like I said fake hype."

Datavault is still trading under the $1 mark, keeping Nasdaq compliance and dilution risk front of mind even after this week's surge.

Over on Reddit, the tone tilts fully speculative with redditor Adventurous_Lion_912 claiming: "Oh man put ur seat belt on this is going to $265 in no time," when asked for his two-week price target on DVLT.

That kind of moonshot call highlights just how far sentiment can detach from fundamentals when micro-cap AI stocks start trending.

Q4 Earnings Preview

Heading into the upcoming report, Datavault will be judged on two fronts: growth and cash burn. The company generated just over $6 million in trailing 12‑month revenue while posting a deeply negative EBITDA profile, underscoring its early-stage, high-spend model.

Previous quarters have featured large percentage revenue jumps off a small base, but losses have remained steep and EPS has consistently come in negative.

Investors will be watching for evidence that Datavault's AI‑driven data monetization and licensing strategy is scaling beyond one‑off deals, alongside any color on bookings and backlog.

With institutional ownership still relatively small and retail sentiment dominating the tape, even a modest beat or upbeat guidance could fuel another leg higher—while a miss risks turning this 38% breakout into yet another round-trip in a volatile micro-cap AI story.

DVLT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Datavault AI shares were up 18% at 91 cents at the time of publlication Wednesday.

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