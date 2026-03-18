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Dogecoin DOGE Isolated on white background with clipping path
March 18, 2026 2:16 PM 1 min read

Dogecoin Falls 5% As Bitcoin Drops Below $72,000

Bitcoin's weakness came despite seven straight days of spot ETF inflows. Here’s what investors need to know.

Why Bitcoin's Decline Hits Dogecoin Harder

Bitcoin's decline matters disproportionately for Dogecoin because BTC remains crypto's main liquidity barometer and sentiment anchor. When Bitcoin fails at a key level, as it did after another rejection near $75,000, traders usually de-risk across the market, and the selling spreads fastest into higher-volatility assets.

That is especially damaging for Dogecoin, which sits at the speculative end of crypto's risk spectrum and often behaves like a higher-beta expression of market optimism.

Why Dogecoin Falls When Crypto Sentiment Weakens

The relationship is not perfectly one-to-one. A 21Shares primer said Dogecoin's correlation with Bitcoin is about 31%, meaning DOGE can decouple at times.

But in stress periods, the link strengthens through capital flows and crowd psychology: money rotates out of riskier altcoins first, while rising Bitcoin dominance often signals fear and weaker appetite for speculative trades.

As the largest memecoin by market share, Dogecoin is also a liquid proxy for traders cutting meme-coin exposure and other speculative corners of crypto. In short, when Bitcoin stumbles, Dogecoin usually falls harder.

Dogecoin Drops 5% Wednesday

DOGE Price Action: Dogecoin is down 5.44%, trading around $0.095 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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