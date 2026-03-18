Dogecoin Falls 5% As Bitcoin Drops Below $72,000

Bitcoin's weakness came despite seven straight days of spot ETF inflows. Here’s what investors need to know.

Dogecoin is taking a breather. Where is DOGE going?

Why Bitcoin's Decline Hits Dogecoin Harder

Bitcoin's decline matters disproportionately for Dogecoin because BTC remains crypto's main liquidity barometer and sentiment anchor. When Bitcoin fails at a key level, as it did after another rejection near $75,000, traders usually de-risk across the market, and the selling spreads fastest into higher-volatility assets.

That is especially damaging for Dogecoin, which sits at the speculative end of crypto's risk spectrum and often behaves like a higher-beta expression of market optimism.

Why Dogecoin Falls When Crypto Sentiment Weakens

The relationship is not perfectly one-to-one. A 21Shares primer said Dogecoin's correlation with Bitcoin is about 31%, meaning DOGE can decouple at times.

But in stress periods, the link strengthens through capital flows and crowd psychology: money rotates out of riskier altcoins first, while rising Bitcoin dominance often signals fear and weaker appetite for speculative trades.

As the largest memecoin by market share, Dogecoin is also a liquid proxy for traders cutting meme-coin exposure and other speculative corners of crypto. In short, when Bitcoin stumbles, Dogecoin usually falls harder.

Dogecoin Drops 5% Wednesday

DOGE Price Action: Dogecoin is down 5.44%, trading around $0.095 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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