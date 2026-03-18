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A digital illustration of the Ethereum cryptocurrency logo, featuring the silver, diamond-shaped Ether symbol glowing in blue and teal.
March 18, 2026 1:52 PM 2 min read

Ethereum Falls 5% As Bitcoin Loses Momentum

Why Bitcoin's Pullback Is Weighing On ETH

The move in ETH appears to be tied to Bitcoin's pullback, which came despite supportive headlines including fresh SEC and CFTC guidance on crypto classifications and a seventh straight day of spot Bitcoin ETF inflows.

Bitcoin’s price impacts Ethereum because it remains the market's primary price anchor, liquidity center and sentiment gauge. When Bitcoin is rejected at a major resistance level, traders often treat it as a signal to reduce risk across the entire crypto complex, not just BTC.

That usually hits Ethereum harder, because ETH is commonly viewed as a higher-beta crypto asset: it often rises more when markets are bullish, but it can also fall faster when sentiment turns.

A declining Bitcoin price also pressures Ethereum through market structure. BTC weakness can trigger liquidations, tighter risk limits and rotation into cash or defensive positioning, draining liquidity from altcoins.

Bitcoin Sets The Tone For Crypto Risk Appetite

In periods like this, capital often concentrates in Bitcoin first, while Ethereum and other large-cap tokens lag. Even positive regulatory or ETF-flow news can be overshadowed if Bitcoin cannot sustain upside momentum.

In that sense, Bitcoin's drop is bad for Ethereum not only because the two assets are correlated, but because Bitcoin effectively sets the tone for crypto risk appetite. When BTC stumbles, ETH usually feels the pressure more acutely.

Ethereum Slides Wednesday Afternoon

ETH Price Action: Ethereum is down 5.41% at $2,205 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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