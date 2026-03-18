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Smartphone displays Pinterest logo with blurred images in background
March 18, 2026 1:51 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With The Boost In Pinterest Stock?

Roughly two weeks prior, Pinterest got capital commitment tied to a large buyback plan, possibly helping the stock continue to find bids even as major indices slide.

Elliott's $1 Billion Commitment Fuels Pinterest's Capital Plan

Elliott Investment is set to invest by purchasing Pinterest's convertible senior notes with an initial conversion price of about $22.72 per Class A share, a 30% premium to the March 2, 2026, closing price, and the notes carry a 1.75% annual interest rate.

Pinterest plans to use Elliott's investment for an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement, plus another $500 million from cash on hand, after the board authorized a new $3.5 billion share repurchase program that replaces the existing plan.

The company expects to complete transactions under the ASR agreement by no later than the second-quarter of 2026, and it has already repurchased $473 million of stock so far in 2026 under its November 2024 authorization.

Pinterest Technical Analysis

Pinterest is trading 3.2% above its 20-day SMA, but it's 23.2% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the bigger-picture trend pointed down. Shares are down 39.95% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to the 52-week low ($13.84) than the 52-week high ($39.93).

RSI is at 45.17, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the rebound attempt still lacks strong upside momentum. MACD is at -0.5021 versus a signal line of -0.7202, a bullish configuration that hints selling pressure is easing even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

  • Key Resistance: $20.00
  • Key Support: $18.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $27.73. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Rosenblatt: Neutral (Maintains Target to $20.00) (Mar. 4)
  • Argus Research: Downgraded to Hold (Mar. 2)
  • Loop Capital: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $18.00) (Feb. 13)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Pinterest highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

PINS Price Action: Pinterest shares were up 1.40% at $18.82 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock

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