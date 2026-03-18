Celsius Pulls Back As Market-Wide Selloff Overshadows Recent Wins

Energy Drink Innovator Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is sliding on Wednesday, caught in a broad market selloff that is unwinding recent gains despite a strong fundamental backdrop.

A Strong Run Interrupted

Just days prior, Celsius was among the market's top performers after reporting a blowout fourth quarter – adjusted EPS of 26 cents beat estimates of 20 cents, while revenue surged 117% year over year to $721.6 million.

Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating, and a new distribution deal with Suntory in Spain added further momentum heading into this week.

Macro Pressure Takes the Wheel

Wednesday's selling has little to do with Celsius specifically. The Nasdaq is off 0.47%, the S&P 500 is down 0.56%, the Dow is shedding 0.86%, and the Russell 2000 is leading losses at 0.84%.

With only one sector advancing against ten declining, traders are tightening risk controls broadly — and high-multiple growth names like CELH are feeling it most.

Key Levels to Watch

CELH is hovering near a critical technical level in the low-$40s, where weakness often triggers stop-loss activity.

Traders are watching support at $40.50 as the next meaningful floor, with resistance near $45.50 capping any recovery attempt.

Technical Analysis

Celsius is trading 10.7% below its 20-day SMA and 13.5% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the near- to intermediate-term trend pointed lower. Shares are up 37.14% over the past 12 months, but the stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week lows than its highs.

The RSI is at 42.63, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the selloff isn't yet at "washed out" levels. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.3823 and below its signal line at -1.1374, a bearish configuration that points to downside momentum still having the edge.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Celsius Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $60.80. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $75.00) (Feb. 27)

: Buy (Raises Target to $75.00) (Feb. 27) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $77.00) (Jan. 29)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $77.00) (Jan. 29) Piper Sandler: Overweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (Jan. 29)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Celsius Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Celsius Holdings' Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-led profile weighed down by weak value and softer growth. With momentum only moderate, bulls typically want to see the stock reclaim key moving averages and hold above $40.50 to reduce the risk of another leg lower.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CELH carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CELH Stock Price Activity: Celsius Holdings shares were down 5.56% at $41.52 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock