Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher Wednesday?

Analyst Oliver Davies upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Davies also raised the price forecast from $45 to $55.
Block's down move came after a sluggish day for the major indices. The Nasdaq is down 0.64% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.54%.
Also, Truist Securities upgraded Block to a "Buy" rating and has increased the price forecast to $77.
Focus on Cost-Cutting Measures
Investors are reacting positively to the company's aggressive restructuring. CEO Jack Dorsey previously slashed Block's workforce by nearly 40%.
The move reduced headcount from 10,000 to under 6,000 employees. The market appears to be rewarding these disciplined efficiency gains and a leaner operating model.
Technical Analysis
Block is trading 2.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 4.2% below its 100-day SMA, showing a short-term rebound that hasn't repaired the intermediate trend.
Shares are up 3.02% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week lows than its highs.
- Key Resistance: $67.50
- Key Support: $49.50
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the Apr. 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: 52 cents (Down from 56 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $6.24 Billion (Up from $5.77 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 28.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price forecast of $80.39.
Recent analyst moves include:
- RBC Capital: Outperform (Maintains Target to $90.00) (Mar. 17)
- Macquarie: Neutral (Maintains Target to $65.00) (Mar. 3)
XYZ Price Action: Block shares were down 3.15% at $60.22 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: T. Schneider / Shutterstock
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