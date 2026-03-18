Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Person holding mobile phone with logo of technology company Block Inc. on screen in front of business web page
March 18, 2026 1:01 PM 2 min read

Why Block Shares Are Trading Higher Wednesday?

Analyst Oliver Davies upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Davies also raised the price forecast from $45 to $55.

Block's down move came after a sluggish day for the major indices. The Nasdaq is down 0.64% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.54%.

Also, Truist Securities upgraded Block to a "Buy" rating and has increased the price forecast to $77.

Focus on Cost-Cutting Measures

Investors are reacting positively to the company's aggressive restructuring. CEO Jack Dorsey previously slashed Block's workforce by nearly 40%.

The move reduced headcount from 10,000 to under 6,000 employees. The market appears to be rewarding these disciplined efficiency gains and a leaner operating model.

Technical Analysis

Block is trading 2.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 4.2% below its 100-day SMA, showing a short-term rebound that hasn't repaired the intermediate trend.

Shares are up 3.02% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week lows than its highs.

  • Key Resistance: $67.50
  • Key Support: $49.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the Apr. 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: 52 cents (Down from 56 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $6.24 Billion (Up from $5.77 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 28.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price forecast of $80.39.

Recent analyst moves include:

  • RBC Capital: Outperform (Maintains Target to $90.00) (Mar. 17)
  • Macquarie: Neutral (Maintains Target to $65.00) (Mar. 3)

XYZ Price Action: Block shares were down 3.15% at $60.22 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved