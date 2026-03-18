What's Going On With Applied Optoelectronics Stock?

The move comes as dilution fears linger after the company increased the size of its at-the-market equity program to $500 million from $250 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Sells $250 Million In Shares

Applied Optoelectronics' $500 million ATM overhang is still a key swing factor for sentiment after the company disclosed it had already sold about 2.48 million shares for roughly $250 million in gross proceeds as of last week, leaving about $250 million of remaining capacity. That "supply risk" can create sharp two-way trading, but it can also keep momentum buyers focused on price levels rather than fundamentals in the very near term.

AAOI is also coming off a powerful longer-term run, and that backdrop can keep buyers engaged on pullbacks or consolidations. Traders often lean on trend signals like moving-average alignment and prior swing levels when the broader market is risk-off.

The broader context is still defensive: the Dow is down 0.88% and the Russell 2000 is down 0.84%, pointing to pressure on cyclicals and smaller caps. With Energy up 0.22% as the lone green sector, AAOI's move stands out as a "bucking the tape" type of session.

Stock Above Key Averages

AAOI is trading 12% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 115.9% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate uptrend intact even after recent volatility. Shares are up 367.13% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 53.06, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum is no longer overheated after the late-February overbought reading (RSI > 70 on 2026-02-27). Meanwhile, MACD is at 14.0091 and below its signal line at 15.4276, a bearish configuration that often shows upside momentum is cooling rather than accelerating.

RSI in the 50–70 range with bearish MACD indicates momentum leaning bearish, even though the broader trend remains up.

Key Resistance : $129.00

: $129.00 Key Support: $84.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Down from Loss of 2 cents YoY)

: Loss of 7 cents (Down from Loss of 2 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $155.47 million (Up from $99.86 million YoY)

: $155.47 million (Up from $99.86 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $50.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (Mar. 9)

: Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (Mar. 9) Rosenblatt : Buy (Raises Target to $125.00) (Feb. 27)

: Buy (Raises Target to $125.00) (Feb. 27) Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $80.00) (Feb. 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Applied Optoelectronics, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.05) — The stock is showing outsized relative strength versus the broader market, consistent with its strong trend profile.

The Verdict: Applied Optoelectronics,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price action that's still attracting buyers even on a down-index day. With only Momentum available, the setup is best viewed through trend discipline—strength can persist, but pullbacks can also be sharp if momentum indicators keep cooling.

Shares Slightly Up In Regular Hours

AAOI Stock Price Activity: Applied Optoelectronics shares were up 10.33% at $95.25 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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