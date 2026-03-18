Baidu Stock Surges As AI Cloud Products Become More Expensive

AI Cloud Pricing Power
The rally follows reports of industry-wide shifts. Baidu expects to increase prices soon. Some AI cloud products will rise by up to 30%. These changes start next month. The move signals strong demand for generative AI tools.
Competition Fuels Sector Gains
Technical Analysis
Baidu is trading 0.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.6% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the near- to intermediate-term trend under pressure even as it holds 7.9% above its 200-day SMA.
Shares are up 22.03% over the past 12 months, and they're currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.
RSI is at 33.12, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -4.8095 versus a signal line at -5.1695.
- Key Resistance: $149.50
- Key Support: $116.00
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 20, (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: $1.66 (Down from $2.55 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $4.67 Billion (Up from $4.47 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 70.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)
Price Action: Baidu shares were up 3.57% at $125.00 at the time of publication Wednesday.
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