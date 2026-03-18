Baidu Stock Surges As AI Cloud Products Become More Expensive

AI Cloud Pricing Power

The rally follows reports of industry-wide shifts. Baidu expects to increase prices soon. Some AI cloud products will rise by up to 30%. These changes start next month. The move signals strong demand for generative AI tools.

Competition Fuels Sector Gains

Technical Analysis

Baidu is trading 0.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.6% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the near- to intermediate-term trend under pressure even as it holds 7.9% above its 200-day SMA.

Shares are up 22.03% over the past 12 months, and they're currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

RSI is at 33.12, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -4.8095 versus a signal line at -5.1695.

Key Resistance : $149.50

: $149.50 Key Support: $116.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 20, (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.66 (Down from $2.55 YoY)

: $1.66 (Down from $2.55 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $4.67 Billion (Up from $4.47 Billion YoY)

: $4.67 Billion (Up from $4.47 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 70.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Price Action: Baidu shares were up 3.57% at $125.00 at the time of publication Wednesday.

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