Why Strategy (MSTR) Stock Is Sliding Wednesday

Strategy shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s behind MSTR decline?

Strategy's Business Model Ties MSTR Stock To Bitcoin

In a March 16 filing, Strategy said it had accumulated 761,068 BTC at an aggregate purchase price of $57.61 billion, or about $75,696 per coin, which is above current Bitcoin prices.

Why Bitcoin's Decline Weighs on MSTR Stock

That structure makes a Bitcoin drop especially painful. When Bitcoin falls, the value of Strategy's largest asset base declines, reducing the appeal of MSTR as a leveraged Bitcoin proxy. Because Strategy now accounts for its Bitcoin at fair value, price swings also run through reported net income, making earnings highly sensitive to crypto volatility.

And because the company's acquisition engine depends heavily on its ability to sell stock and other securities to fund more Bitcoin purchases, a weaker Bitcoin market can, by inference, shrink investor enthusiasm and make future fundraising less efficient.

In other words, falling Bitcoin does not just hurt sentiment around MSTR. It pressures the balance sheet, earnings profile and the mechanism Strategy uses to keep expanding its Bitcoin holdings.

MSTR RSI Trend Shows Mostly Neutral Momentum

MSTR's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range (30–70) over the past year, with occasional spikes toward overbought levels and brief dips into oversold territory.

Recently, the RSI has rebounded from near-oversold levels and is trending upward toward the mid-range, suggesting improving but still moderate momentum.

MSTR Shares Slide Wednesday

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were down 6.12% at $141.10 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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