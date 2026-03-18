What's Going On With AbbVie Stock Today?

AbbVie shares are sliding. Why is ABBV stock falling?

Protagonist Announces FDA Approval

Protagonist Therapeutics announced that the FDA approved Icotyde, an interleukin-23 (IL-23) receptor antagonist for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Abbvie produces Skyrizi, which targets the same condition.

Icotyde, which will be commercialized by Johnson & Johnson, is the first and only targeted oral peptide that precisely blocks the IL-23 receptor.

ABBV Faces Selling Pressure

Macro anxiety is hitting healthcare sentiment after the U.S. lost 92,000 jobs in February and unemployment ticked up to 4.4%, while healthcare payrolls unexpectedly fell by 28,000. That backdrop can weigh on large-cap pharma as investors reassess "defensive" positioning when even traditionally stable healthcare data starts to wobble.

Healthcare is one of the weaker areas today, and ABBV is lagging even within that softness, which often points to positioning and technical levels.

AbbVie is trading 7.3% below its 20-day SMA and 6.3% below its 100-day SMA, showing the short-term trend has weakened even as the longer-term structure is still close to its 200-day baseline (1.8% below). Over the past 12 months, shares are down 1.27%, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows despite the current drawdown.

RSI is at 40.03, which sits in neutral territory but closer to "weak momentum" than "strong demand." Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.7943 and remains below its signal line at 0.6888, reinforcing bearish pressure with a negative histogram reading of -1.4831.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $237.00

: $237.00 Key Support: $210.00

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with major exposure to immunology through Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq, plus oncology assets like Imbruvica and Venclexta. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013, and it has leaned on a mix of blockbuster drugs and lifecycle management to support cash flows.

ABBV Shares Slide Wednesday

ABBV Stock Price Activity: AbbVie shares were down 3.94% at $211.10 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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