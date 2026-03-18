What's Going On With Meiwu Technology Shares On Wednesday?

WNW Prices 7 Million Shares at $2

Meiwu entered into a definitive deal to sell 6,999,996 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $2.00 per share. The company also issued warrants to investors for the purchase of additional shares.

It expects the transaction to close on or about March 18, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Strategic AI Insights Initiative

This week, Weinuo Technology disclosed a strategic AI initiative. It is aimed at improving research collaboration and operational efficiency in its functional skincare business.

The program will explore AI-driven data analysis to support internal research, product formulation, and partnerships with external collaborators.

The company designed the initiative to streamline the organization and evaluation of research data. This includes formulation records, ingredient studies, and scientific literature.

With this, the company aims to enhance technical review processes and identify new product development opportunities more efficiently.

WNW Technical Analysis

The broader market is experiencing mixed performance, with major indices like the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 both declining.

Currently, Meiwu Technology is trading 83.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 84.7% below its 200-day SMA, indicating a significant bearish trend over the longer term.

Shares have decreased 90.61% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting ongoing challenges.

The RSI is at 25.73, indicating that the stock is in oversold territory, which may suggest potential for a rebound if buying interest increases. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -0.0057, with the signal line at 0.0460, indicating bearish momentum as the MACD remains below the signal line.

The combination of an oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for the stock, indicating that while there may be potential for recovery, the current trend remains negative.

Key Resistance : $1.50

: $1.50 Key Support: 25 cents

WNW Stock Price Activity: Meiwu Technology Co shares were trading lower by 39.47% at $0.2605 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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