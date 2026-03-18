Lumentum (LITE) Stock Is Up Big This Week: What's Driving The Action?

Lumentum Holdings stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind LITE gains?

Lumentum Expands AI Infrastructure Portfolio

The company this week showcased products aimed for AI networks, including a 1.6T DR4 OSFP pluggable transceiver prototype built with four 400G differential EML lasers, which Lumentum described as a stepping stone toward future 3.2T modules for hyperscale data centers.

Lumentum also highlighted an 800 mW super-high-power laser and a 16-channel DWDM ultra-high-power laser source designed for co-packaged optics and higher-bandwidth AI connectivity.

Lumentum added that the platform is backed by its high-volume 3D sensing manufacturing base, which has shipped more than 10 billion emitters.

Marvell Collaboration Highlights Optical Switching

What Lumentum Does And Why Its Optical Technology Business Matters

Lumentum is a California-based technology firm focused on optical and photonic products, selling optical components used in telecom networking equipment and commercial lasers used in manufacturing, inspection and life-science lab settings.

That positioning matters because demand for high-speed connectivity hardware (from metro to long-haul and even submarine networks) can create powerful multi-quarter cycles when carrier and cloud infrastructure spending accelerates.

The company is also expanding into newer optical applications like 3-D sensing laser diodes for consumer electronics, which can add another growth lever if adoption trends cooperate.

Analysts Maintain Bullish View On Lumentum With Consensus Buy Rating

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $549.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $900.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $900.00) (Mar. 18) TD Cowen : Initiated with Hold (Target $675.00) (Mar. 12)

: Initiated with Hold (Target $675.00) (Mar. 12) Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $850.00) (Mar. 4)

LITE Shares Surge Wednesday

LITE Stock Price Activity: Lumentum Holdings shares were up 8.94% at $707.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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