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Lumentum Logo on Sign
March 18, 2026 11:49 AM 2 min read

Lumentum (LITE) Stock Is Up Big This Week: What's Driving The Action?

Lumentum Expands AI Infrastructure Portfolio

The company this week showcased products aimed for AI networks, including a 1.6T DR4 OSFP pluggable transceiver prototype built with four 400G differential EML lasers, which Lumentum described as a stepping stone toward future 3.2T modules for hyperscale data centers.

Lumentum also highlighted an 800 mW super-high-power laser and a 16-channel DWDM ultra-high-power laser source designed for co-packaged optics and higher-bandwidth AI connectivity.

Lumentum added that the platform is backed by its high-volume 3D sensing manufacturing base, which has shipped more than 10 billion emitters.

Marvell Collaboration Highlights Optical Switching

What Lumentum Does And Why Its Optical Technology Business Matters

Lumentum is a California-based technology firm focused on optical and photonic products, selling optical components used in telecom networking equipment and commercial lasers used in manufacturing, inspection and life-science lab settings.

That positioning matters because demand for high-speed connectivity hardware (from metro to long-haul and even submarine networks) can create powerful multi-quarter cycles when carrier and cloud infrastructure spending accelerates.

The company is also expanding into newer optical applications like 3-D sensing laser diodes for consumer electronics, which can add another growth lever if adoption trends cooperate.

Analysts Maintain Bullish View On Lumentum With Consensus Buy Rating

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $549.38. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Rosenblatt: Buy (Maintains Target to $900.00) (Mar. 18)
  • TD Cowen: Initiated with Hold (Target $675.00) (Mar. 12)
  • Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $850.00) (Mar. 4)

LITE Shares Surge Wednesday

LITE Stock Price Activity: Lumentum Holdings shares were up 8.94% at $707.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock.com

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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