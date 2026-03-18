Opendoor Shares Pull Back As Higher Mortgage Rates Weigh On Housing Demand

Opendoor Technologies stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s behind OPEN decline?

Mortgage Data Shows Rising Rates Are Pressuring Housing Activity

On the rate side, the latest mortgage data from CNBC points to fresh pressure on housing activity. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage with conforming balances rose to 6.30% last week from 6.19%, reaching its highest level since late 2025. That increase hit refinancing demand hard, with refinance applications falling 19% from the prior week.

CNBC also reported that overall mortgage application volume declined, although purchase applications still managed a small weekly increase and remained above year-ago levels, suggesting buyers have not fully stepped away despite affordability strains.

Why Mortgage Costs And Trump Housing Policy Matter For Opendoor

For a company like Opendoor, higher borrowing costs can weigh on transaction activity by making homes less affordable and reducing the incentive for homeowners to refinance or move.

The changes could lower borrowing costs, widen credit access and speed up closings. That matters for Opendoor because its business is closely tied to housing turnover, buyer demand and smoother, faster transactions.

Neutral RSI Dominates Opendoor's Recent Trading Trend

Opendoor's RSI spent most of the past year in the neutral range, with occasional surges into overbought territory above 70 and brief dips toward oversold levels near 30.

Recently, momentum has stabilized in the mid-range, suggesting neither extreme buying nor selling pressure dominates right now.

OPEN Shares Fall Wednesday Morning

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were down 4.14% at $5.33 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock