Roblox Shares Outperform As Broader Market Slips

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares are trading higher, outperforming a broader market decline, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq trading lower.

Roblox Launches AI Chat Rephrasing Feature

On March 5, Roblox announced the rollout of a real-time chat rephrasing feature designed to maintain conversation flow while enforcing community standards.

The company said the AI-powered tool automatically rephrases messages that violate profanity policies, replacing filtered text with more appropriate language while preserving user intent.

"Real-time rephrasing helps keep gameplay and conversations on track while guiding language toward what’s appropriate," said Rajiv Bhatia, vice president of user and discovery product at Roblox.

Roblox also said it is enhancing its text filtering system to better detect attempts to bypass moderation, with early testing showing a 20-fold improvement in identifying efforts to share or solicit personal information.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $120.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $105.00) (Mar. 17)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $105.00) (Mar. 17) DA Davidson : Initiated with Neutral (Target $65.00) (Mar. 4)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $65.00) (Mar. 4) Goldman Sachs: Buy (Lowers Target to $140.00) (Feb. 9)

Shares Trade Below Key Moving Averages

Roblox is trading 6.9% below its 20-day SMA and 29.5% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even with Wednesday's strength. Shares are up 5.34% over the past 12 months, but the stock is positioned much closer to its 52-week lows than its highs.

RSI is at 38.14, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward "weak momentum" after the oversold reading seen on February 4. MACD is at -3.2911 and remains below its signal line at -2.8383, a bearish configuration that suggests rallies may still face selling pressure.

Sector Performance

Roblox is outperforming the Technology sector today, gaining 2.32% versus XLK's 0.19% rise, a lead of 2.13 percentage points. That relative strength stands out because Technology ranks 2 out of 11 sectors on the day, meaning Roblox is not only in a leading group, it's also beating that group.

Zooming out, Technology is basically flat over the last 30 days (+0.23%) and still slightly negative over 90 days (-1.23%), which helps explain why single-stock leadership matters more than usual. If Tech continues to grind higher while the broader market remains choppy, Roblox's ability to hold above $50.00 and push through $62.50 becomes the key "prove it" test for sustained sector-relative leadership.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Roblox, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 8.75) — Despite today's pop, the broader trend signals still point to lagging momentum versus the market.

The Verdict: Roblox’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum profile that remains weak, which lines up with the stock trading well below key moving averages. For longer-term bulls, the chart likely needs a clean reclaim of $62.50 to shift the conversation from "bounce off support" to "trend repair."

Roblox Shares Edge Higher

RBLX Price Action: At the time of publication, Roblox shares are trading 1.38% higher at $58.59, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock