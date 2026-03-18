Why Galaxy Digital Stock Is Falling Today As Bitcoin Drops

Galaxy Digital shares are under pressure. Why are GLXY shares declining?

Why Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Stock Moves With Bitcoin

Because Galaxy trades as a leveraged proxy on the digital-asset ecosystem, moves lower in bitcoin often weigh disproportionately on GLXY stock.

That relationship exists because Galaxy's business is tied to crypto prices in several ways. The company operates across three main areas: Digital Assets, Data Centers and Treasury & Corporate.

Its Digital Assets arm includes institutional trading, lending, derivatives, structured products, investment banking, asset management, staking, custody-related infrastructure and tokenization-oriented services.

The Treasury & Corporate segment also maintains direct exposure to digital assets and related investments, while the Data Centers segment adds infrastructure exposure tied to AI and high-performance computing.

Why Falling Bitcoin Prices Hurt Galaxy Digital's Business

When bitcoin falls, Galaxy can be hit by mark-to-market losses on crypto holdings and investments, weaker trading conditions, softer client activity, lower asset values in managed products and reduced demand for financing and capital markets services.

A falling bitcoin price can also hurt collateral values and dampen risk appetite across the broader crypto market, which matters for a firm whose revenue and investor narrative are still closely linked to digital-asset activity.

GLXY RSI Chart Signals Neutral Trend After Volatile Swings

Galaxy Digital's RSI has fluctuated between oversold and overbought levels over the past year, with multiple peaks above 70 and dips near or below 30, indicating repeated swings in momentum.

Recently, the RSI appears to be in the mid-range (around 40–55), suggesting neutral momentum after a sharp move out of oversold territory.

What Wall Street Analysts Are Saying About Galaxy Digital

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $42.54. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $50.00) (Mar. 10)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $50.00) (Mar. 10) Citigroup : Initiated with Neutral (Target $25.00) (Feb. 25)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $25.00) (Feb. 25) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Lowers Target to $36.00) (Feb. 4)

GLXY Shares Trade Lower Wednesday

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were down 3.70% at $22.63 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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